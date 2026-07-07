Nationals' James Wood: Crushes grand slam Monday

Wood went 1-for-2 with a grand slam, two additional runs scored, a steal and three walks in Monday's 12-11 win over the Astros.

Wood's lone hit was a big one, as he demolished a 446-foot grand slam to center field in the fifth inning. The big outfielder has been particularly hot of late, going 10-for-25 (.400) with four homers, 11 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base over his past seven games. The 23-year-old has put together an incredible 2026 campaign, slashing .268/.398/.541 with 24 homers, 60 RBI, 81 runs and 14 stolen bases across 92 games.