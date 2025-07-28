Nationals' James Wood: Day off amid slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood is out of the lineup for Monday's contest in Houston.
Wood struck out in four of five plate appearances in Sunday's win over the Twins and has gone 4-for-46 with 26 strikeouts over his last 12 games. Daylen Lile will shift over to left field and Alex Call will receive a start in right field Monday while Wood gets a day off to regroup.
