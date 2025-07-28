default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wood is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Houston.

Wood struck out in four of five plate appearances Sunday against the Twins and is 4-for-46 with 26 strikeouts over his last 12 games. Daylen Lile will shift over to left field and Alex Call will receive a start in right field Monday while Wood gets a day to regroup.

More News