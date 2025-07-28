Nationals' James Wood: Day off amidst slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Houston.
Wood struck out in four of five plate appearances Sunday against the Twins and is 4-for-46 with 26 strikeouts over his last 12 games. Daylen Lile will shift over to left field and Alex Call will receive a start in right field Monday while Wood gets a day to regroup.
