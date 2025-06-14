Nationals' James Wood: Drives in four runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Friday' 11-9 loss to Miami.
Wood put the Nationals on the board in the third inning, when he crushed a 451-foot, two-run home run off Edward Cabrera to center field. Following a two-plus hour rain delay, Wood added an RBI double and crossed home plate in the seventh and eighth, and he and CJ Abrams combined for six of Washington's 16 hits in the loss. Wood has recorded three hits in each of his last two games and has gone 9-for-17 (.529) over his last four games.
More News
-
Nationals' James Wood: Bangs out three hits in loss•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Working through early-June slump•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Belts 16th homer•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Stays hot in Seattle•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Homers, swipes bag in victory•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Provides lone run in loss•