Wood went 3-for-5 with a home run, three total runs and four total RBI in a 10-6 win against the Padres on Monday.

Wood was a second-round draft pick by the Padres in 2021 before being moved to Washington in the Juan Soto trade in 2022. That made Monday a revenge game of sorts for the blossoming young outfielder, and he came through with a run-scoring single in the first inning and a three-run blast in the eighth. Wood is enjoying an All-Star caliber campaign, slashing .284/.379/.569 with 22 home runs, 61 RBI and nine stolen bases on the season. He's one of six major-leaguers with at least 20 homers and 60 RBI on the campaign so far.