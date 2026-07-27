Nationals' James Wood: First multi-homer game of 2026

Wood went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

It was Wood's fifth career multi-homer game and his first of the season. The All-Star outfielder has been sensational in July, batting .311 with nine big flies, four doubles, one triple, 20 RBI and 18 walks over 74 at-bats on the month. He's been a five-category superstar all season, slashing .271/.396/.557 with 30 long balls, 72 RBI, 15 stolen bases and an MLB-high 96 runs scored across 498 plate appearances.