Nationals' James Wood: Five hits, homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood went 5-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and three total runs scored in Thursday's 11-7 win over the Tigers.
Wood led the Nats' offensive outburst with his first career five-hit game, highlighted by an opposite-field homer off Dietrich Enns in the second inning, his 23rd of the year. Wood has at least one hit in his last six games -- he's gone 11-for-20 (.550) in that span. The 22-year-old outfielder has emerged as a star in the first half of the season, slashing .294/.395/.563 with 67 RBI, 58 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 387 plate appearances.
