Wood (oblique) will play seven innings in left field for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

It'll likely be Wood's only game on his rehab assignment, with Nationals manager Blake Butera saying Saturday "we'll probably give [Wood] Monday off, then we'll see from there." Wood could be back with the Nationals as soon as Tuesday, when major-league rosters expand to 28 players. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a left oblique strain that caused him to go on the 10-day injured list in early August.