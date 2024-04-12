Wood went 4-for-5 with a double, two solo home runs, two additional runs scored and a stolen base for Triple-A Rochester in Thursday's win over Buffalo.

The 21-year-old took Ricky Tiedemann deep in the third inning and then missed his chance to hit for the cycle by crushing a Hagen Danner offering 420 feet to center field in the eighth. Wood has had a blistering start to the season, batting .441 (15-for-34) with six doubles in addition to Thursday's long balls, and his 9:7 BB:K is an outstanding sign that the improved plate discipline he showed in spring training wasn't a mirage. Whether the Nationals want to promote Wood so soon is another question, but he may not be giving the organization much choice in the matter.