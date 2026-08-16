Nationals' James Wood: Healing slowly from oblique strain

Nationals manager Blake Butera said Sunday that Wood has been progressing from his left oblique strain more slowly than the team hoped since he landed on the injured list Aug. 4, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Butera noted that Wood hasn't been shut down from activity, but the 24-year-old outfield remains in a holding pattern in his recovery and hasn't been cleared for more strenuous exercises. Per MLB.com, Wood has been throwing at about 65 percent intensity out to 90 feet, taking dry swings at about 70 percent intensity and swinging off a tee at about 60 percent intensity. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery process, Wood looks to be at least a week or two away from potentially rejoining the Nationals.