Wood went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.

Wood led off the game with a 442-foot blast and was a consistent contributor in a losing effort. Over his past 10 games, the 23-year-old has posted four multi-hit efforts, five extra-base hits, eight runs scored and seven RBI. For the year, he's slashing .243/.395/.526 with 11 homers, 28 RBI, 35 runs scored and seven steals across 190 plate appearances.