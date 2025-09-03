Wood went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Wood provided a clutch home run in the fourth to push the Nationals ahead 5-2, which would remain the score the rest of the way. He's now posted five multi-hit efforts across his last 11 games, but Tuesday's homer was just his third since July 10. Wood also owns a 40.1 percent strikeout rate since coming back from the All-Star break, as his strikeout issues remain a glaring issue, especially with his power numbers taking a decline from earlier in the season.