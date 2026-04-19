Wood went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, hit-by-pitch, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Wood led off the game with a solo homer against Adrian Houser. He was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning. Wood has now homered in back-to-back games and has seven on the season. Six of them have come over his last 13 contests. He also has multiple walks in four games during that span. On the season, Wood is slashing .256/.385/.570 with seven long balls, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 16:33 BB:K across 104 plate appearances.