Wood went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total RBI and a stolen base in a 9-0 win against Seattle on Wednesday.

Wood's production all came in the latter half of the contest, as he slugged a 435-foot solo homer in the fifth inning, added a walk and steal in the seventh, and capped his performance with a two-run double in the eighth. The budding star already has 15 homers through 242 plate appearances after going deep nine times across 336 plate appearances as a rookie last year. Wood has added eight thefts, 40 RBI, 35 runs and a .287/.380/569 slash line in what is shaping up to be a breakout campaign.