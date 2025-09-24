Wood went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Wood has gone 4-for-7 with three homers and, notably, no strikeouts in his last two games. He'd gone 15-for-75 (.200) with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate in his previous 19 contests. Overall, the 23-year-old Wood is slashing .256/.352/.475 with 30 homers, 92 RBI, 86 runs scored and 15 stolen bases through 676 plate appearances this season.