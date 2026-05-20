Wood went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored during the Nationals' 9-6 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

With the bases loaded in the second inning, Wood drove a ball deep to left-center field that barely glanced off the mitt of a leaping Nick Morabito. The ball trickled out to center field, and that was enough for Wood to hustle around the bases for the first grand slam of his major-league career, albeit in an unconventional matter. Wood has logged three hits in back-to-back games and is up to 30 home runs on the year, which leads the Nationals and is tied with Drake Baldwin and James Boyd for third most in the National League. Wood has gone 18-for-59 (.305) with two steals, three home runs, 10 RBI and 13 runs over his last 15 games.