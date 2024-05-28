Wood (hamstring) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday with right hamstring tightness, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Wood tweaked the hamstring during a game last Thursday and has been sidelined ever since. It's not clear how much more time he might miss, but it means he won't be a candidate for a major-league promotion in the short term. Wood, 21, is slashing a robust .355/.465/.596 with nine home runs, 10 stolen bases and a 37:35 K:BB over 45 games with Rochester this season.