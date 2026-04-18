Nationals' James Wood: Late homer Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during the Nationals' 10-5 loss to the Giants on Friday.
Wood made Friday's score more respectable with a solo shot in the seventh inning. It was his sixth home run of the season, five of which have come over his last 12 outings since April 5. In that 12-game span, Wood has gone 17-for-47 (.362) with 13 RBI, four steals, 13 runs scored and 10 walks.
More News
-
Nationals' James Wood: Smacks homer in win•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Four-hit night against Milwaukee•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Goes yard in third straight game•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Belts another homer Monday•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Drives in three against Dodgers•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Dealt with nagging injuries in 2025•