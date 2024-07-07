Wood went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 14-6 rout of the Cardinals.

It was a huge day for the Nationals' young offense, and Wood was at the center of the eruption, crushing an opposite-field three-run home run off Lance Lynn in the second inning. It took the 21-year-old only six MLB games to launch his first homer, and Wood hasn't had much trouble adjusting to big-league pitching since his promotion, batting .304 (7-for-23) with a 4:6 BB:K.