Wood went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs.

Hitting leadoff against right-hander Cade Horton, Wood took the Chicago hurler deep in the fourth inning of what proved to be a rout. It was the 23-year-old outfielder's first hit of the season as he struggled to find his rhythm at the plate, going 1-for-9 with five strikeouts over the Nationals' first two games.