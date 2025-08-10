Wood went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

The young outfielder took Carson Whisenhunt deep for a solo shot in the first inning, the first of three Washington long balls on the afternoon. Wood snapped a 21-game power drought with the blast, a stretch in which he'd slashed a miserable .113/.211/.150 with a 42.2 percent strikeout rate. While that slump dragged his numbers down, on the season Wood still has 25 homers, 14 steals, 64 runs and 73 RBI in 114 contests with an .841 OPS.