Wood went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Mets.

Wood socked his 26th homer of the season and piled up at least three RBI for the ninth time this year. Fantasy managers are hoping Thursday's showing will get the dynamic outfielder back on track, considering it's been an icy stretch at the plate since the start of July for Wood. Across his last 41 contests, Wood is slashing .203/.280/.329 with four homers, eight doubles, 19 RBI and four stolen bases.