Wood went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Reds.

Wood's second career homer couldn't have come at a better time for Washington, breaking the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and providing closer Kyle Finnegan with three runs of cushion to finish off the win. The 21-year-old outfielder has appeared in 17 games with the Nationals this season, slashing .246/.319/.354 with 12 RBI and seven runs while striking out at a 33.3 percent clip.