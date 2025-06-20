Wood went 2-for-5 with a pair of two-run home runs during Thursday's 4-3 win over Colorado in 11 innings.

Wood was the lone source of offense for the Nationals Thursday, tagging Chase Dollander for a two-run homer in the fourth frame and delivering a walk-off slam in the 11th off of Seth Halvorsen. The 22-year-old outfielder is in the midst of a breakout campaign, having slugged 20 homers and slashing .284/.380/.564 in 329 plate appearances this season. Wood is one of eight players in baseball to reach the 20-homer milestone, and he's launched four round trippers in his last seven outings.