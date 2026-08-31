Wood (oblique) is expected to play in at least one more rehab game this week before returning from the 10-day injured list, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Wood kicked off a rehab assignment Sunday at Double-A Harrisburg, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run while playing six innings in left field. All of the Nationals' affiliates are off Monday, so Wood will presumably wait until Tuesday before playing in his next minor-league game. If Wood is able to get in a full nine innings Tuesday and if feels fine physically coming out of that contest, he could then be activated as soon as Wednesday. The All-Star outfielder has been on the shelf since Aug. 4 due to a left oblique strain.