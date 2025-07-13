Wood is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

After starting in 174 consecutive games to begin his tenure with the Nationals, Wood will receive his first day off in more than a year while he preps for a busy week in Atlanta, where he'll be participating in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game. He's also in the midst of a 3-for-29 slump since a five-hit game July 3 versus Detroit. Alex Call will spell Wood in left field in the Nationals' final game of the first half.