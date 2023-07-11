Wood has a .223/.319/.446 slash line, six home runs, five steals, an 11.3 percent walk rate and a 30.5 percent strikeout rate in 33 games for Double-A Harrisburg.

This run at Double-A has been the longest Wood has gone in his pro career without dominating, which shouldn't come as a surprise, given that he is still 20 and posted a 27.1 percent strikeout rate with High-A Wilmington earlier this season. All told this year, Wood has a .262/.360/.520 slash line, 14 home runs, 13 steals, a 28.6 percent strikeout rate, a 13.0 percent walk rate and a 30.8 percent hard-hit rate in 75 games across High-A and Double-A.