Wood has hit safely in eight straight games for Triple-A Rochester, batting .324 (12-for-37) over that stretch with three doubles, three steals and a 5:8 BB:K.

The 21-year-old hasn't homered in 16 straight games, but he's hardly been quiet during that time. Wood's strikeouts have crept up since his blistering start to the season, which could give the Nationals cover to keep him in the minors a while longer, but his 93.9 mph average exit velocity is second in all of Triple-A, per MLB.com. It seems only a matter of time before he makes his big-league debut.