Wood went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 21-year-old rookie is already being pitched around and treated as the most dangerous hitter in the Nationals' lineup, drawing six free passes in his first seven MLB games. Wood is doing damage when he gets his bat on the ball too, batting .320 (8-for-25) with a double, a homer and six RBI while hitting third against right-handed pitching.