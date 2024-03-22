Wood hit an opposite-field, game-tying home run off the bench in Thursday's Grapefruit League win over the Twins.

The icing on the cake was that the long ball was off a lefty hurler. Wood now has four home runs this spring, though Thursday's was his first since the calendar flipped to March. Manager Dave Martinez praised both Wood and Dylan Crews after the game, saying the prospects are "not afraid of the big moment," per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com. The 21-year-old Wood has not played above Double-A and still seems like a long shot to make the team, but the fact that he's still in big-league camp shows the organization is optimistic about his future and thinks he can contribute soon.