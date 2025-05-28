Wood went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Mariners.

Wood provided the Nationals' lone run when he took Logan Evans deep in the fourth inning. In his other three at-bats, Wood struck out. He's 12-for-37 (.324) over his last 10 games, adding three homers and 12 RBI, but he also has 14 strikeouts in that span. The outfielder is still performing pretty well overall, slashing .283/.376/.551 with 14 homers, 37 RBI, 34 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 54 contests this season.