The Nationals reassigned Wood to minor-league camp Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Wood turned heads in Grapefruit League play, slashing .342/.491/.707 with four home runs, three stolen bases and a 12:10 K:BB over 21 games. However, considering that he's just 21 and really struggled with strikeouts (33.7 percent) at Double-A Harrisburg last season, he never really had much of a shot at the Opening Day roster. Wood could push to debut at some point in 2024.