Wood has hit safely in seven straight games for High-A Wilmington, batting .462 (12-for-26) over that stretch with a double, a triple, a home run, two steals and eight RBI.

The 20-year-old outfielder does have a 1:6 BB:K in that time, but he's doing plenty of damage when he makes contact and a 21.4 percent strikeout rate is no real cause for alarm. Wood is the top prospect in the Nationals' system after coming over in the Juan Soto trade last year, and if he can stay healthy this season he could slug his way into a promotion to Double-A over the summer.