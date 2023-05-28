The Nationals promoted Wood from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 20-year-old was advanced to the next rung on the minor-league ladder on the heels of slugging a home run for the third time in four starts in Wilmington's 7-5 win over Hudson Valley on Saturday. For the season, Wood -- one of the key pieces the Nationals acquired in the blockbuster deal last summer that sent Juan Soto to San Diego -- slashed .293/392/.580 with 22 extra-base hits, eight stolen bases and a 14.8 percent walk rate. Wood's production is made all the more impressive by the fact that he did much of his damage while playing in Wilmington's pitcher-friendly park.