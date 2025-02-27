Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Wood (quad) will serve as the team's designated hitter during Friday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
It will be Wood's Grapefruit League debut, as he's been slow-played so far this spring while battling left quad tendinitis. If Wood gets through Friday's contest with no issues, the Nationals will then decide whether he's ready to play left field in a game.
More News
-
Nationals' James Wood: Could serve as DH on Thursday•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Returns to outfield drills•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Absent for spring opener•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Nursing quad tendinitis•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Hits two-run homer in win•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Logs first multi-homer game•