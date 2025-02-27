Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Wood (quad) will serve as the team's designated hitter during Friday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It will be Wood's Grapefruit League debut, as he's been slow-played so far this spring while battling left quad tendinitis. If Wood gets through Friday's contest with no issues, the Nationals will then decide whether he's ready to play left field in a game.