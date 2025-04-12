Wood went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 win over Miami.
Wood extended the Nationals' lead to two runs in the ninth inning when he took Luarbert Arias deep to left-center field for a 400-foot solo homer. Wood has belted four home runs over his last four games and 10 RBI over his last six outings.
