Nationals' James Wood: Smacks homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored during Sunday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.
One day after lighting up the Brewers to the tune of four hits and an RBI, Wood followed that up by reaching base three times including a fourth-inning homer to tie the game at one. It was the 23-year-old's fifth homer of the season and also his 14th RBI, a mark tied for seventh in MLB. His .274..392/.613 slash line is also evidence of the hot start the young outfielder is enjoying to start the 2026 campaign.
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