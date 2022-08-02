Wood was traded from the Padres to the Nationals on Tuesday along with CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell, MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Wood has done more to improve his stock this year than any other player from the 2021 draft class. An athletic 6-foot-7 outfielder with massive raw power and plus speed, Wood hit .337/.453/.601 with 10 home runs, 15 steals and a 42:37 K:BB in 236 plate appearances at Single-A. He is a couple years away from the majors, but Wood has superstar upside.