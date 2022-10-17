Wood put together a .324/.429/.560 batting line with 12 homers, 19 steals and a 47:68 BB:K in 71 Single-A games this season.
While he wasn't quite as spectacular for Fredericksburg after being traded as he had been with Lake Elsinore in the hitter-friendly California League earlier in the year, Wood still had a major breakout in 2022, flashing his high-end power and plus speed. However, wrist and knee injuries combined to limit the 19-year-old's time on the field -- he played just a little over half a season's worth of games. If Wood can put in a fully healthy and similarly productive 2023, he could very well put himself in consideration for the title of No. 1 prospect in baseball.