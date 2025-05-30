Wood went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Seattle did its best to pitch around the young phenom, but Wood still supplied plenty of production when he got a chance. Over his last 15 games, the 22-year-old is slashing .327/.415/.691 with five of his 15 homers and four of his nine steals on the season, while also piling up 14 runs and 19 RBI. Wood does carry a 29.2 percent strikeout rate during that span, but he can afford to whiff now and then given the way he crushes the ball when he does make contact -- he sits in the 99th percentile in MLB in hard-hit rate, the 96th percentile in both barrel rate and average exit velocity, and the 95th percentile in bat speed.