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Nationals' James Wood: Swipes bag, collects three hits

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wood went 3-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Wood has gone 7-for-19 (.368) over the first five games of the Nationals' road trip. He's also posted a steal in each of the last two contests, giving him 12 thefts on 13 attempts as he tracks toward a career year on the basepaths. The outfielder is also hitting .271 with a .934 OPS, 17 home runs, 41 RBI, 60 runs scored and 15 doubles across 68 games. He continues to be Washington's main leadoff hitter.

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