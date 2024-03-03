Wood went 0-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The 21-year-old top prospect wasn't able to go yard again, but Wood's display of patience might have been even more encouraging than his power. With Stone Garrett (lower leg) looking doubtful for Opening Day, the Nationals could have regular playing time available for Wood in the majors if he forces the issue over the rest of the spring. Through 22 plate appearances to begin the Grapefruit League schedule, Wood has gone 8-for-16 with three homers, one steal and an impressive 6:3 BB:K.