Wood went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels.

The steals were the 20th and 21st of the season for Wood, and per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, he and CJ Abrams (30 HR, 28 SB) are the 11th pair of teammates in league history to record 30-20 seasons together, a club most recently joined by Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor with the Mets last year. Since returning from an oblique strain in early September, Wood has gone 9-for-33 (.273) with three doubles, four steals, two runs and two RBI, but he's still looking for his first homer since July 26 as he remains stuck on 30.