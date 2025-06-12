Wood went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Mets.

Wood turned in his first multi-hit game of the month, as he's really begun to cool down to begin June. The 22-year-old outfielder is hitting just .167 across his last 30 at-bats (nine games) with a lone extra-base hit and RBI. Wood entered Wednesday with an incredible 58.1 percent hard-hit rate for the year, so the slugging prowess he displayed earlier in the season should re-emerge at some point.