The Nationals have selected McKenzie with the 141st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

After batting .389 across his first two seasons at Baylor, McKenzie's production tailed off considerably during his time in the Cape Cod League last summer and during his spring season of college, but his all-fields approach from the left side of the plate should make him an asset in the batting-average category as he climbs through the minor-league ranks. However, the outfielder doesn't project to hit for much power or get on base at a high rate at the professional level, and he has yet to translate his above-average speed into meaningful stolen-base production. McKenzie should have enough defensive polish to stick in center, but he likely profiles as a fourth or fifth outfielder rather than an everyday player.