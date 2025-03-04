The Nationals reassigned Susana to minor-league camp Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Susana is the most notable among the seven the Nats cut from big-league camp. The big right-hander has yet to advance past A-ball, so he wasn't under real consideration for the Opening Day roster, but Susana is among the club's top prospects following a 2024 campaign which featured 157 strikeouts over 103.2 frames. Susana finished last season at High-A Wilmington and could either return there to start 2025 or get bumped up to Double-A Harrisburg.