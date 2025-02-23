Susana topped out at 103 mph with his fastball during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports, but the right-hander threw only 20 of 34 pitches for strikes as he gave up a hit and two walks over a scoreless sixth inning. He struck out two.

One of the Nationals' top pitching prospects, Susana has yet to pitch above High-A as he continues to be developed as a starter. He'll turn 21 just before Opening Day, and his 157:48 K:BB over 103.2 innings between Single-A and High-A last season highlights both his tremendous upside and the amount of work he still needs to do to get his control and command to a level that will allow him to stick in the rotation.