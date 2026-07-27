Nationals' Jarlin Susana: Close to game action

Susana (lat) faced hitters last week and could see his first game action of the season soon, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander with the triple-digit fastball underwent lat surgery last September, but Susana appears to be entering the final stages of his recovery. The Nationals still plan to continue his development as a starting pitcher once he's activated from the IL, but if the team does squeak into the playoffs in 2026, his elite raw stuff could make him an option for a Washington bullpen that has lacked reliable high-leverage relievers all season.