Susana struck out 13 over five innings for Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks.

The 13 Ks were a career high for the 21-year-old right-hander, and per Jesse Borek of MLB.com, Susana's fastball topped out at 103 mph in the outing. Over six starts since returning from a UCL sprain in late July, Susana has posted a 2.28 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB in just 23.2 innings. If he can stay healthy, he seems ticketed for a big-league debut in 2026, potentially adding another building block to a Nationals rotation that already features two young pitchers with ace-level upside in MacKenzie Gore and Cade Cavalli.