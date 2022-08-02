Susana was traded from the Padres to the Nationals on Tuesday along with CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell, James Wood and MacKenzie Gore in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

While Susana may not be a household name, he oozes potential and may be the most impressive pitcher in either complex league this summer. An 18-year-old righty with a monster fastball/slider combination, Susana has a 2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB in 29.1 innings through eight appearances at the rookie level. A lot can go wrong with any hard-throwing teenage pitcher, but Susana has frontline upside.